Chief Minister KCR turned golden Telangana into a debt-ridden state: YS Sharmila

SIDDIPET: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao turned “golden Telangana” into a “debt-ridden state”. Sharmila held a deeksha in Gundannapally village in Gajwel assembly constituency. Earlier, she visited the family of Koppu Raju, an unemployed youth, who recently died by suicide.

Addressing the gathering, she criticised the Chief Minister for not visiting the family of Raju even though he belongs to his constituency.Sharmila said that Raju, who fought for separate Statehood for 12 years, with the hope to secure a job couldn’t get a job even seven years after the State was formed.She demanded that the State government release an immediate notification to fill the vacancies.