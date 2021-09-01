Compensate victims in 2 days, Telangana Minister Harish Rao tells Siddipet administration

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao directed the Siddipet administration officials to provide adequate compensation to people who lost their homes, cattle and poultry in the recent rains within the next two days. He held a meeting with the officials at his camp office until late night on Monday and reviewed the flood situation in the district.

The Minister directed the officials to immediately repair the roads damaged by the heavy rains, stating that a total of 48 R&B roads in the district were flooded. He also asked them to identify damaged transformers and power poles for repairs.The 13 cm of rain that poured in just four hours caused ponds and other water bodies in the district to overflow and damaged many roads and houses. Officials said that R&B roads were damaged in about 48 areas across the district and at least 250 houses were partially damaged.