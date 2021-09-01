Congress invites applications for Huzurabad bypoll candidates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR: In line with Monday’s meeting on Huzurabad byelection, the Congress on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, invited applications from aspiring candidates. TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that a committee formed by the TPCC would scrutinise all the applications.

Senior leaders including CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former Deputy CM, Damodara Rajanarsimha, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, MLA D Sridhar Babu, besides DCC presidents of Karimnagar and Warangal, will oversee the proceedings.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Tuesday took a dig at the ruling TRS and compared the Dalit Bandhu scheme to a fig, saying that it looks good on the outside, but the insides are often infested with pests. With the introduction of the scheme, there has been increased hostility against the SC community, he said.