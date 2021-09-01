STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KT Rama Rao tells TRS cadre to ensure grand flag fest on September 2

TRS leader KT Rama Rao directed party leaders to ensure that SC, ST, BC and Minorities should constitute 50 per cent of every committee.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon the party rank and file to conduct the “flag festival” of TRS on a grand scale on September 2. Rama Rao conducted a tele-conference with party leaders including Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, municipal chairpersons, ZPTCs, MPTCs from Hyderabad on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Rama Rao directed them to hoist the TRS flag in all villages, wards, towns and cities on Thursday.  

As TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for a party office in Delhi on Thursday and important leaders would be attending the same, MLAs and Assembly segment in-charges should coordinate with local leaders for the festival, Rama Rao said.Soon after the flag festival, the constitution of party committees from village to State level would be commence.

Village-level committees would be constituted from September 2 to 12 and those at the mandal level would be constituted from September 12 to 20. After September 20, district level committees would be elected. Once these are in place, the TRS president would announce the State-level committee of the party.
Special meet for Hyderabad
Considering the geographical area and population, a special meeting would be conducted for the election of the GHMC TRS committee, in the first week of September, Rama Rao said.

