Poor want shelter, not fancy 2BHKs: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar turned his padayatra into an election campaign, though the next Assembly and Parliamentary elections are over two years away. 

Published: 01st September 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay greets people on the fourth day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Chilkur X roads on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, questioned the objective of the State government’s double bedroom housing scheme.Addressing BJP supporters at Chilukuru X roads in Himayanagar on Day 4 of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, Sanjay Kumar said, “Does the poor really need double bedroom houses? Do they need a reading room, AC, dining hall and separate rooms for in-laws? All we (poor) need is shelter.”

The Karimnagar MP turned his padayatra into an election campaign, though the next Assembly and Parliamentary elections are over two years away. Appealing to the people to give the BJP an opportunity to serve people, he urged them to choose a party that took inspiration from patriots and not the ruling party that had “mortgaged the sacrifices of martyrs at the Nizam’s tomb”.Stating that the State government was unable to pay salaries to employees on time, he said  that Dalit Bandhu scheme was merely an eyewash.

A lesson to Owaisi

Speaking on the occasion, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra  said, “A few years ago, Owaisi had challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign in the Charminar area. Sanjay Kumar, who comes from an ordinary family, woke up Owaisi from his sleep by organising a massive public meeting at Charminar.”
Criticising Chief Minister KCR, Patra said, “The CM has turned the Prohibition and Excise Department into a Liquor Promotion Department.”Patra also said there was no water, funds or jobs for the people of  Telangana but only mafia, family rule and unemployment.

