Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's padayatra may disrupt communal peace: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the speeches of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar were ‘provocative’ in nature, the Congress on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, said that it would hold the police department responsible if his padayatra fuelles any untoward incident.In a letter addressed to DGP M Mahender Reddy, AICC member G Niranjan alleged that Sanjay Kumar’s speeches were clearly intended to spew hatred among different communities.

Later speaking to the media, he expressed concerns that Sanjay Kumar’s yatra may disrupt communal harmony. “It is the responsibility of the government and the police to restrict his speeches and attitude in the larger interest of the society,” the Congress leader said.

Sangareddy MLA Jayaprakash Reddy, whose constituency the padayatra would soon enter, dared Sanjay Kumar to speak about the hike in petrol and diesel prices.“Talk about people’s concerns. How is your yatra

in anyway connected to Nizam’s lands? You are trying to flare up communal sentiments,” he said.