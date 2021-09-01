STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana schools to conduct classes in online-offline hybrid mode

Private institutions will continue online classes as parents are not ready to send their kids to school.

Published: 01st September 2021 07:14 AM

schools reopening

For representational purposes

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Post the Telangana High Court’s order on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, over reopening of schools in the State, the government as well as private schools will be starting with both online and offline classes from Wednesday.There are more than 41,000 schools in the State, of which 70 per cent are under the government and 28 per cent are private unaided schools. Private aided schools account for 2 per cent and the Central government schools account for less than 1 per cent.

Speaking to Express several parents informed that many private educational institutions, including Gitanjali School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Atmakuri Rama Rao School will continue with online classes as most of the parents have not given consent to send their children to school.

Telangana Recognised School Management Association’s president Shekhar Rao said: “After the High Court order, we held a meeting with the management of most private schools in the State, during which it was decided that while all schools will continue with their online classes, some schools will have both online and offline classes from Wednesday.”

“While we respect the HC’s order and will abide by it, we will not deny that we prefer physical classes as they benefit the students more. Many students who do not have proper psychological support are lagging behind in their studies,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad DEO R Rohini said: “All the 690 government schools in the city, which exclude residential and welfare schools, will resume physical classes from tomorrow. Meanwhile, the TSAT classes will continue.”  

However, not all parents are happy with the High Court order as they feel that the HC has left it for school managements to decide on in which mode to conduct classes. “As schools have the power to discontinue online classes, the decision might backfire on many parents. Only some schools will take the concerns of parents into consideration. Others will stop online classes and our children will be eventually forced to go to school.”

All government schools set to reopen
Hyderabad DEO R Rohini said: “All the 690 government schools in the city, which exclude residential and welfare schools, will resume physical classes. Meanwhile, the TSAT classes will continue.” However, not all parents are happy with the High Court order as they feel that the HC has left it to school managements to decide the mode of classes

