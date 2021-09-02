STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Denied 50:50 water share; Telangana stages walkout on power issue

When the Board wanted to stop power generation, Telangana Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar and other officials from the State registered a strong protest against the same and staged a walkout.

Published: 02nd September 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Irrigation officials from AP arrive at Jalasoudha to attend KRMB meeting, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Irrigation officials from AP arrive at Jalasoudha to attend KRMB meeting, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing dissatisfaction over the attitude of the Board chairman, Telangana’s Irrigation officials staged a walkout from the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting at Jala Soudha on Wednesday. But, the Telangana officials did agree to share Krishna river waters in the 66:34 (AP:Telangana) ratio in the current water year, like in the previous year.

“Though we wanted a 50:50 ratio of sharing between the sibling States, the Board chairman said that it should be done through the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal. Telangana wanted 771 tmcft water and will continue its arguments before the Tribunal,” Telangana Irrigation Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar said after the meeting.

On the other hand, AP Irrigation Secretary J Syamala Rao said, “We have demanded sharing of Krishna waters in the 70:30 ratio between AP and Telangana. Finally, the Board decided to continue last year’s sharing formula.”

Heated arguments took place between officials of the two States at the marathon Board meeting. When the power generation issue came up for discussion, AP stated that power should be generated at Srisailam only when there was a need to release water downstream for agriculture and drinking purposes. But, Telangana officials said that Srisailam was a hydel project and they had every right to generate power.

AP argued that in this current water year, around 100 tmcft of water had emptied into the sea because of power generation by Telangana. AP also pointed out that drinking water, agriculture and power should be the priority for release of waters. But Telangana refuted this argument by saying that this principle would not be applicable to Srisailam, which is a hydel plant.

Finally, the Board wanted to stop power generation. At this point, Telangana Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar registered a strong protest against the attitude of KRMB chairman MP Singh and staged a walkout from the meeting, accompanied by all the other officials from the State. Rajat Kumar said that while AP did not require power, Telangana did need it for operating mammoth lift irrigation schemes.

Telangana protests stop to power generation
When the Board wanted to stop power generation, Telangana Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar and the other officials from the State registered a strong protest against the same and staged a walkout.

States spar over Srisailam
AP said power should be generated at Srisailam only when there was a need to release water downstream, but Telangana officials said that Srisailam was a hydel project and they had every right to generate power.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna River Management Board KRMB Telangana irrigation officials Andhra Pradesh irrigation officials Telangana Andhra Pradesh water dispute Brijesh Kumar Tribunal Telangana Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp