Denied 50:50 water share; Telangana stages walkout on power issue

HYDERABAD: Expressing dissatisfaction over the attitude of the Board chairman, Telangana’s Irrigation officials staged a walkout from the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting at Jala Soudha on Wednesday. But, the Telangana officials did agree to share Krishna river waters in the 66:34 (AP:Telangana) ratio in the current water year, like in the previous year.

“Though we wanted a 50:50 ratio of sharing between the sibling States, the Board chairman said that it should be done through the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal. Telangana wanted 771 tmcft water and will continue its arguments before the Tribunal,” Telangana Irrigation Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar said after the meeting.

On the other hand, AP Irrigation Secretary J Syamala Rao said, “We have demanded sharing of Krishna waters in the 70:30 ratio between AP and Telangana. Finally, the Board decided to continue last year’s sharing formula.”

Heated arguments took place between officials of the two States at the marathon Board meeting. When the power generation issue came up for discussion, AP stated that power should be generated at Srisailam only when there was a need to release water downstream for agriculture and drinking purposes. But, Telangana officials said that Srisailam was a hydel project and they had every right to generate power.

AP argued that in this current water year, around 100 tmcft of water had emptied into the sea because of power generation by Telangana. AP also pointed out that drinking water, agriculture and power should be the priority for release of waters. But Telangana refuted this argument by saying that this principle would not be applicable to Srisailam, which is a hydel plant.

Finally, the Board wanted to stop power generation. At this point, Telangana Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar registered a strong protest against the attitude of KRMB chairman MP Singh and staged a walkout from the meeting, accompanied by all the other officials from the State. Rajat Kumar said that while AP did not require power, Telangana did need it for operating mammoth lift irrigation schemes.

