STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Kids least prone to get affected, safe to send them to school: Telangana health chief

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao also said that unless a highly infective variant comes, a Covid third wave will not occur.

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

A teacher taking a class for a group of students at Keyes High School For Girls, Secunderabad on Wednesday.

A teacher taking a class for a group of students at Keyes High School For Girls, Secunderabad on Wednesday. (Photo| Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao has said that there have been no deaths or severe cases seen among children due to Covid-19 in the first two phases, and assured that the State government was well-prepared to handle any situation. He urged parents to feel safe about sending their wards to school.

Addressing media persons in Hyderabad on Wednesday, September 1, he said three per cent of children aged between one and 10 years have been affected. He added that 10 per cent between 10 and 20 years have been affected in the last one year, which is far less than the 73 per cent of adults between 20 and 60 who were affected.

Quoting from the Indian Council for Medical Research’s (ICMR) sero survey, he said 63 per cent of adults and 50 per cent of children have already been exposed to the virus in the State. Rao also played down ICMR’s predictions of a third wave in the middle of October. Unless a highly infective variant comes, he felt a third wave will not occur.

He said that schools across the State were mapped at mandal level to manage cases arising from any cluster by the public health surveillance teams who would be testing, tracking, treating and monitoring cases which may arise.  Advising parents to not send their children if they have flu-like symptoms to school, he said those found positive would be sent home and contact tracing of other children, and isolating them would be done, as per guidelines issued. Observing that children were losing interest in education, getting addicted to cell phones, and that staying home was taking a toll on their mental and physical health, he said letting them attend schools would be the right thing to do.

Vaccines for children above 12 years being tested

Pointing out that 1.80 crore people had received at least one dose of the vaccine, Rao assured that by Dasara, the remaining population would also be vaccinated. He also disclosed that vaccines for 12 years and above was being tested and would be available by the end of this month. He informed that vaccination for children above two years was currently under clinical trials and would be available from October.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao ICMR Indian Council for Medical Research Telangana school reopening Covid Covid third wave
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp