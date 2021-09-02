STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man kills brother, 2 others including a woman in Telangana's Warangal

One of the victims' daughter is an eyewitness to the killing. 

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:16 AM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a ghastly incident, three members of a family including a woman were brutally murdered in their house at LB Nagar under Intezargunj police limits in the early hours of Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

The deceased persons were identified as Mohammad Chandpasha, 50, a businessman, his wife Sabeera, 42, and his brother-in-law Sayed Khalil, 40. The injured persons were identified as Samad, 24, and Fahad, 20, both sons of Chandpasha. They have been admitted to MGM Hospital, Warangal for treatment.

Warangal Commissioner of Police Dr Tarun Joshi, ACP K Giri Kumar, Matwada Inspector Ganesh, and Intezargunj Inspector D Mallesh, along with the clues team, rushed to the spot. The clues team collected sickles and axe from the spot. The bodies were shifted for postmortem to MGM Hospital.

Speaking to media persons, Dr Tarun Joshi said that Chandpasha and his younger brother Mohammad Shafi, were having some dispute going on from the last six years over the share of profits made in the business.  He said that incident took place around 3 am, the accused Shafi, along with four or five persons, came in an auto-rickshaw to Chandpasha’s house. They broke open the door and attacked Chandpasha with the sickles. Chandpasha’s daughter is an eyewitness to the killing. The Intezargunj police have registered a case. Three teams have been deployed to trace the accused and his gang, said Joshi.

Speaking to Express, Rubina, daughter of Chandpasha, said, “My uncle, Shafi, broke into our house and started an argument with my father and mother, on property settlement property and share of profits. He locked me in a room. He stabbed my father and my mother died of shock. Then they attacked my uncle, Syed Khaleel, and my brothers, Sameed and Fahad.”

She said her father and uncle were into a joint cattle and leather business. The assets were divided equally between both, but Shafi ran into a major loss. After which Chandpasha, out of consideration, agreed to make Shafi partner in his business. But Shafi started demanding for more than his share.

Sayed Khaleel, brother of Sabeera, who worked in a mobile showroom at Warangal, used to travel home by train to his house at Kesamudram in Mahabubabad district every day. But on Monday, he decided to stay back at his sister’s place. Little did he knew that he would meet a tragic end. Asha, sister of Khaleel, said,  “My brother was the sole breadwinner of his family.  Now, the family will have no one whom they can bank on. It is a huge loss for the family.”

