STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

More SCs to get Telangana government's Dalit Bandhu aid

The TRS government is set to implement flagship project in four more mandals in different Assembly segments.

Published: 02nd September 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme in four more mandals in various Assembly segments, besides the pilot project in Huzurabad.

All the four Assembly segments are represented by SC MLAs. These segments are located in various parts of the State, covering north, east, west and southern areas of Telangana. As per this decision, all SC families in Chintakani mandal under Madhira Assembly segment in Khammam district, Tirmalgiri mandal under Tungaturthy constituency in Suryapet district, Charakonda mandal under Achampet constituency in Nagarkurnool district and Nizamsagar mandal under Jukkal constituency in Kamareddy district will get the benefits of the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

After returning from Delhi, the Chief Minister would convene a review meeting in Hyderabad, with Ministers, MLAs and District Collectors concerned. Further decisions on implementing the scheme in these four mandals will be taken at the proposed meeting.

‘Eatala’s apathy came at a price’
Launching a scathing attack on Eatala Rajender, Minister T Harish Rao said that though the government sanctioned 4,000 2BHKs for Huzurabad, the officials couldn’t complete the construction of even a single unit due to the negligence of the former minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Dalit Bandhu scheme Huzurabad bypoll byelection Khammam district SC Nizamsagar mandal
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp