More SCs to get Telangana government's Dalit Bandhu aid

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme in four more mandals in various Assembly segments, besides the pilot project in Huzurabad.

All the four Assembly segments are represented by SC MLAs. These segments are located in various parts of the State, covering north, east, west and southern areas of Telangana. As per this decision, all SC families in Chintakani mandal under Madhira Assembly segment in Khammam district, Tirmalgiri mandal under Tungaturthy constituency in Suryapet district, Charakonda mandal under Achampet constituency in Nagarkurnool district and Nizamsagar mandal under Jukkal constituency in Kamareddy district will get the benefits of the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

After returning from Delhi, the Chief Minister would convene a review meeting in Hyderabad, with Ministers, MLAs and District Collectors concerned. Further decisions on implementing the scheme in these four mandals will be taken at the proposed meeting.

‘Eatala’s apathy came at a price’

Launching a scathing attack on Eatala Rajender, Minister T Harish Rao said that though the government sanctioned 4,000 2BHKs for Huzurabad, the officials couldn’t complete the construction of even a single unit due to the negligence of the former minister.