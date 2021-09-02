MPTC member, husband killed in road accident on their way to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, MPTC member from Nalgonda Dontu Kavitha and her husband Venugopal Reddy died in a road accident near Vijaywada-Hyderabad Highway on Tuesday night, August 31, 2021.

Kavitha and her husband left their residence around 8pm and were on their way to the city from Nalgonda.As per the police, the accident happened when the tipper lorry’s driver applied sudden brakes, causing the couple’s car to ram into the lorry.A case in this regard has been registered.