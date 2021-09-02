STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC directs state officials to submit affidavit detailing measures for Ganesh festival 

In the meantime, all pandals have been told to take up the responsibility of ensuring the implementation of Covid norms.

An artist gives finishing touches to Ganesh idols in Hyderabad.

An artist gives finishing touches to Ganesh idols in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar, has directed the State government, GHMC Commissioner, the State Pollution Control Board, Hyderabad CP and the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav committee to file brief points in the form of affidavits, duly enumerating suggestions and measures for conducting the forthcoming Ganesh Festival.

Special GP Harender Prasad informed the bench that 16 baby ponds have been arranged in the GHMC limits, which can be used by the devotees for immersing Ganesh idols and pointed out that this will reduce the burden on Hussainsagar and protect it from pollution. In the meantime, all pandals have been told to take up the responsibility of ensuring the implementation of Covid norms.

Acting Chief Justice MS Ramchander Rao, after hearing the contentions of the Special GP, directed the GHMC Commissioner, Hyderabad CP, PCB and the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee to suggest various proactive measures that can be followed during the festival such as imposing a radius restriction on movement of Ganesh idols and on movement of contract carriage vehicles, control the number of people accompanying the Ganesh idol on immersion day and movement of devotees on Tank Bund.

The bench, while adjourning the contempt case to September 6 for furthering hearing, observed: “The court is not against any religious activities. We respect each and every religion, but not in the midst of the pandemic because the third wave has many variants and it can create a havoc during the huge gatherings.”

