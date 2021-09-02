Vakulabharanam takes over as chairman of Telangana BC Commission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao who was recently appointed as chairman of Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes took charge of the commission along with other members at BC Commission office here on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

The State government recently constituted the Commission naming Krishna Mohan Rao as the chairman and Ch Upendra, S Patel Nooli and K Kishore Goud as members. Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Mohan Rao said that there is a need for census with caste-wise enumeration to ensure more benefits for the communities. “The BJP-led Central government must consider taking up the census 2021 with caste-wise enumeration. Thousands of eligible and poor BC communities are unable to get government schemes due to various reasons,” he said.

Home Minister Mohammood Ali, former Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy were present during the swearing-in ceremony.