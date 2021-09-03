STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Biggies skirt Vijayamma meet as political parties see Sharmila agenda

As the meeting commenced, it had acquired all the trappings of a strategy gone horribly wrong with no leader worth his salt turning up.

Published: 03rd September 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila and her mother YS Vijayamma pay tributes to the bust of YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 12th death anniversary on Thursday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Aatmeeya Sammelanam, organised by Vijayamma on Thursday in memory of her husband YS Rajasekhara Reddy who died in a helicopter crash on this day 12 years ago, does not appear to have served the purpose which it was intended for — to shore up the prospects of her daughter Sharmila’s political outfit in Telangana. 

As the meeting commenced, it had acquired all the trappings of a strategy gone horribly wrong with no leader worth his salt turning up. The meeting by and large ended up as a damp squib. The speeches of those who attended the meeting, extolling the virtues of the late YSR, were dull and humdrum. 

Sharmila, for her part, did not try to camouflage the purpose of the memorial meeting. Dropping enough hints that it was intended to further her political cause, she said: “I will fight for Telangana and its cause. I will follow late YSR’s path in developing the State. I will be his true follower and bring Rajanna Rajyam.”

Sharmila who has launched her  YSRTP in Telangana to fight KCR’s “tyranny” and take on BJP and the Congress, has been trying to promote her brand by undertaking tours across the State. But so far she has not been able to gain much traction with the people of Telangana, despite the fact that YSR was the darling of the masses in his heyday. 

As the late YSR’s saturation concept in extending welfare programmes to all the beneficiaries captured the imagination of the people, they rallied behind him despite his strong anti-Telangana credentials. But when it came to Sharmila, they do not seem to be so gung-ho about her and she appeared keen on fixing this grey area with her father’s legacy by organising his memorial.

The purpose of the Aatmeeya Sammelan became quite obvious since it was conceived because it was happening for the first time in Hyderabad and that too after Sharmila launched her political outfit and as the Assembly elections are drawing near. As no memorial meetings are held to mark the passage of 12 years, it became all the more clear that Sharmila has her her own political axe to grind. 

Said one leader who did not want his name quoted: “Late YSR has ascended to heaven. Now both the mother and daughter want to bring him down to earth to benefit from the goodwill he built for himself. But it is an exercise in futility as their gameplan is as clear as daylight.”Vijayamma and Sharmila had high hopes on the meeting and invited all the leaders who were in late YSR’s Cabinet as well as those who were close to the late CM. 

Except for YSR’s alter ego KVP Ramachandra Rao, former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar, former APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, no important politician turned up. 

As the meeting had political overtones, the APCC and TPCC issued a directive to leaders against attending the meeting. This further discouraged those who may have toyed with idea of peeping in to check what was happening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayamma Rajasekhara Reddy Sharmila Telangana
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp