Citizens TRS’ high command: Harish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the TRS is a household name and a local party, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the people are its high command.“Some political parties in Telangana are working under the directions of leaders in Andhra Pradesh, while others follow the commands of Delhi leaders. But for the TRS, the people are the high command,” he said at the flag festival organised by the party in Siddipet on Thursday.

The TRS celebrated the flag festival on Thursday as it has not been able to conduct annual plenary sessions for the last two years. Since TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and other top leaders of the party were in Delhi, other leaders and district in-charges organised the event.

The party leaders hoisted TRS flags in villages, mandals, towns and cities. The beneficiaries of sheep distribution, fish seedling and other schemes were also part of the celebration. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited festival venues at several places in the GHMC limits.