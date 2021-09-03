STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eatala takes jibe at Harish, likens him to rubber stamp

Rajender, along with former MLAs Yendala Laxminarayana, Bodige Shobha and former MP G Vivek, addressed the media at a private function hall in Huzurabad on Thursday.

Published: 03rd September 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Eatala Rajender alleged that CM KCR was damaging State’s politics with his ‘corrupt’ attitude.

BJP leader Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  BJP leader and former Health Minister Eatala Rajender called Finance Minister T Harish Rao a ‘rubber stamp’ and challenged him to an open debate on the development of the Huzurabad constituency during his tenure as an MLA. “Harish has unveiled  a new trend. He is purchasing his own party  leaders  for the Huzurabad byelections,” Rajender said. 

Rajender, along with former MLAs Yendala Laxminarayana, Bodige Shobha and former MP G Vivek, addressed the media at a private function hall in Huzurabad on Thursday.“There is no chance of the pink party winning the Huzurabad seat. Harish and his uncle Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are trying very hard, but they won’t win,” Rajender averred. Rajender the suggested that Harish not believe the words of the Chief Minister. “The TRS supremo, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, MLC K Kavitha and Harish Rao think that they were the only ones who fought for a separate Telangana,” he remarked.

MP booked for provocative speech
The Bhainsa Town police have registered a case against Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao for giving a provocative speech. During a programme here, Bapu Rao made very provocative statements, which also included threats directed towards those belonging to the Muslim community

