Goud seeks UNESCO tag for more Telangana monuments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Heritage and Tourism V Srinivas Goud, during his visit to New Delhi on Thursday, requested Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy to nominate Charminar, Golconda Fort, Quli Qutub Shahi Tombs and the Thousand Pillars Temple for inscribing them in the list of UNESCO’s world heritage sites.

Goud also sought the Union Minister’s intervention to approve companies and organisations interested in adopting historic monuments as part of the Centre’s ‘Monument Mitra’ initiative. He said GMR Group was interested in adopting Golconda Fort, Kakatiya Heritage Trust in adopting Ramappa temple and Mytrah Energy India Pvt Ltd wanted to adopt Navabrahma Temples in Alampur. He said the projects were awaiting approvals for a long time and sought the Minister’s consideration in approving them.

Budget was also sought for development of pilgrimage and nature tourism in Mahabubnagar district, fort circuit and Buddhist circuit in Telangana under Swadesh Darshan scheme, Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Manyamkonda in Mahabubnagar district and for development of Tagore Cultural Complexes for Mahabubnagar town. He also met Director General of ASI V Vidyavathi and thanked her for her department’s efforts in achieving UNESCO’s world heritage tag for the Ramappa temple.