Nampally and Shaikpet Sarai houses to undergo restoration

As per the MAUD department, care will be taken to ensure that the building gets back its structural stability and the material used for restoration will compliment the original structure.

Published: 03rd September 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

An artist’s impression of the Nampally Sarai after the completion of restoration works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department will be undertaking a restoration project of the Nampally and Shaikpet Sarais and restore them to their former glory. These two heritage buildings of the erstwhile Asaf Jahi period have been lying in a state of neglect. 

Stating this in response to a tweet on the condition of the Nampally and Shaikpet Sarai, MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said the restoration of the two Sarais would be looked into. Arvind Kumar’s assurance came after citizens tagged him in connection with a discussion on the condition of the Shaikpet Sarai, urging him to intervene and take action. “We are taking up restoration of Nampally Sarai and Shaikpet Sarai,” he tweeted.

He told Express that Nampally Sarai is a very important structure in terms of heritage value of the city. It has a strong historic and architectural value. A two-phased proposal regarding the restoration has been discussed where in phase-1, the main structure will be restored.

As per the MAUD department, care will be taken to ensure that the building gets back its structural stability and the material used for restoration will compliment the original structure. Arvind Kumar also said that the government will also look into the Shaikpet Sarai which is located a few kilometres away from the historic Golconda Fort and lies in a dilapidated state with portions of the first floor caving in.

