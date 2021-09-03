New crop nutrients set to be unveiled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) on Tuesday announced that the cooperative was going to introduce nano Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) into the Indian market, and was waiting for approval from the government. After patenting and launching nano urea recently, Dr US Awasthi, the Managing Director of the cooperative, said that the next step would be production of nano zinc and nano copper.

While addressing the ‘Agri Business Summit and Agri Awards ABSA 2021’ at Hyatt Hyde Hotel on Tuesday, he said the growth of cooperatives had a multiplier effect on the nation’s economy, as they were present at a grassroots level and a member’s sense of belonging, professionalism and allocation of surplus revenue in cooperatives could transform cooperatives into global cooperatives.

He said that cooperatives needed to focus on innovation, product quality, brand credibility while adjusting to realities of the changing world as they played a key role in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.