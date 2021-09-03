Palle, Pattana Pragathi gave Telangana a facelift: CS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, on Thursday, said that all rural and urban areas across Telangana are developing rapidly due to the implementation of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi prorgammes.

The Chief Secretary, along with Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar, planted saplings in Bruhat Palle Prakruti Vanam at Chegur village under Nandigama mandal in Shadnagar Assembly segment.Speaking on the occasion, Somesh Kumar said Palle Prakruti Vanams have been set up in 19,472 villages across the State.