Six arrested for brutal triple murder in Warangal

Published: 03rd September 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: The Warangal police have solved the mystery surrounding the brutal murder of three members of a family in LB Nagar, under Inthezargunj police station limits, on Wednesday. A day after the incident, the police nabbed all six persons involved in the crime. 

The arrested persons have been identified as Md Shafi a resident of Madina Street in Kashibugga, Boyini Venkanna, belonging to Shanthinagar-2 in Narsampet, Md Sajid, a resident of Doctors Colony in Warangal, Ragula Vijaayendhar, belonging to Chennapur village, Md Mira Akbar Bheig form Ursu and Md Pasha from MH Nagar.Speaking to the media, Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr Tarun Joshi said that the main accused, Md Shafi, purchased the murder weapons from Jummerath Bazar in Hyderabad.

“Shafi created a ruckus at Md Chandpasha’s house on Tuesday evening. Afterwards, the gang met at Paidipally and discussed the plan. Shafi and the others reached the spot in an autorickshaw and broke into the house by cutting open the doors with a petrol chain saw. They then snapped the power supply and attacked the family. Though the family cried for help, no one heard their screams due to the noise of the chain saw. In a matter of minutes, the accused persons murdered the three victims in cold blood,” the CP said. 

Reportedly, Chandpasha and Shafi jointly ran a cattle business for 30 years. However, they started incurring losses over the last two years, as a result of which financial disputes erupted between the two brothers. The feud ended in the brutal murder of the three persons.During interrogation, all the six persons confessed to committing the crime. The accused were produced in a court and remanded, the CP added.

