Telangana: Turnout rises by 10 per cent in govt schools on day 2

On Wednesday, the first day of resuming physical classes, the attendance of students in government schools in the State was 27 per cent.

Published: 03rd September 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Day 2 of physical classes in schools witnessed a relatively higher attendance of students, with the fear of Covid reducing among parents. There was more than a 10 per cent increase in the turnout in government schools on Thursday. Private schools, meanwhile, saw an eight per cent increase in the number of students. 

On Wednesday, the first day of resuming physical classes, the attendance of students in government schools in the State was 27 per cent. In Hyderabad, the turnout on Wednesday was 22 per cent, and it has increased to 27 per cent. 

In private, aided and non-aided schools, the turnout shot up by 4 per cent in the State, while in the city, it rose from 20 per cent to 24 per cent.  “As of now, many private schools in the city have not resumed their physical classes. However, if they do now, more parents will be willing to send their children to schools,” said a parent.

