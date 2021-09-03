STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TPCC prez takes KCR to task on water issue

Addressing the media on Thursday, Revanth said KCR was undermining the very purpose for which Telangana had been formed.

Published: 03rd September 2021

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that K Chandrasekhar Rao’s priorities had changed after he became Chief Minister, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy accused the CM of relinquishing the State’s water resources to Andhra Pradesh. Referring to Wednesday’s KRMB meeting, the Congress leader held that the State government had failed to represent its case properly and lost ground to AP. 

Addressing the media on Thursday, Revanth said KCR was undermining the very purpose for which Telangana had been formed. “Our water resources have been put at risk, while KCR is being boastful about laying the foundation for TRS office in Delhi,” Revanth said. 

“Despite being an upper riparian State with 70 per cent flow of Krishna water, KCR now seems satisfied with 34 per cent of water share. This is nothing but a death knell for farmers of the State,” he said.  “The TRS government is trying to reduce the water-sharing debate to merely the Srisailam power plant.” This, said Revanth, was an attention diversion tactic. 

Taking a jibe at BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s padayatra, Revanth said: “Even if you walk till your shoes wear out, PM Modi will not be happy with you. He is a friend of KCR’s. All your efforts go in vain,” he said. 

Referring to TRS being allotted land for the office, former minister Md Shabbir Ali said: “This is a rare instance where a regional party has been allocated space. The Congress, till now, does not have its own space in Hyderabad or even Delhi.” 

