Veterinarian rape and murder case: Rachakonda Additional DCP in a spot over hospital records

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Investigating Officer (IO) J Surender Reddy, Additional DCP of Rachakonda, on Thursday, told the commission appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the death of four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian that they couldn’t collect the hospital records of those personnel who were injured in the assault by the accused, as the hospital refused to submit them.

It may be recalled that the personnel were reportedly attacked by the four accused in the crime when they were attempting to escape the spot during the crime scene reconstruction. During the cross examination by the commission’s counsel, the IO stated that when he sought reports from the hospital at Gachibowli, the authorities refused to share them.

However, when confronted with a statement by the hospital, in the form of an affidavit that states Assistant Sub-Inspector K Somaiah of Rachakonda police commissionerate took the records from the hospital, the IO admitted that the records were in his office.

When asked which of his statements about the hospital records was correct, he said the statement that the records were given to K Somaiah was correct. He then produced a copy of the hospital records. Meanwhile, when the Commission’s counsel drew the IO’s attention to his earlier response that he “will answer later” on the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission for transporting the bodies of those killed in ‘encounters’, the official said: “I am not ready today either and hence, unable to state the exact guidelines”.