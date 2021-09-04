STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Covid vaccine record: Over 2.54 lakh doses administered in a single day

The high second-dose reciept rate suggests that the idea of taking both doses is slowly percolating among the public.

Published: 04th September 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a vaccine to a woman for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre.

A health worker administers a vaccine to a woman for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A dramatic rise has been observed in the number of Covid-19 vaccines administered daily with an all-time high of 2,54,357 vaccines administered in the State in a single day on Thursday. The achievement is more significant in light of the fact that nearly 40 per cent of these doses were second doses, which until now have been an uphill task to achieve, with many of those inoculated with first dose missing to take them. Cummulatively, the State has administered 1.8 crore vaccine doses

On Thursday, those taking the second dose were nearly 96,559 individuals, amounting to 38 per cent of the total persons who took the vaccine. These numbers correspond with the nationally increasing vaccine coverage, with a majority of the vaccines being administered via government centres. Previous to this, the State was managing to vaccinate only 1.2-1.5 lakh individuals a day, however for the last six days, over 1.5 lakh individuals are being vaccinated in a day. 

The high second-dose reciept rate suggests that the idea of taking both doses is slowly percolating among the public. Previously, owing to fear of side-effects and non-availability, many had avoided to take them, noted officials.With this, Telangana’s overall numbers on those who are fully vaccinated is touching around 47.26 lakh individuals which is roughly 23-25 per cent of all the adult population in the State who are currently eligible to take the vaccine. 

318 cases recorded

Continuing with a low test positivity rate, Telangana reported 318 cases of Covid-19 with 71,829 tests conducted. With this, the State’s active caseload has fallen to 5,736. On the same day, 389 individuals reported recovery, while two persons died, taking the State pandemic toll to 3,880. Meanwhile, among the various districts, the highest caseload was witnessed in GHMC limits with 82 cases, followed by 23 cases in Karimnagar and 22 cases in Hanamkonda

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana covid vaccination coronavirus COVID
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp