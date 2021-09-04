Covid vaccine record: Over 2.54 lakh doses administered in a single day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A dramatic rise has been observed in the number of Covid-19 vaccines administered daily with an all-time high of 2,54,357 vaccines administered in the State in a single day on Thursday. The achievement is more significant in light of the fact that nearly 40 per cent of these doses were second doses, which until now have been an uphill task to achieve, with many of those inoculated with first dose missing to take them. Cummulatively, the State has administered 1.8 crore vaccine doses

On Thursday, those taking the second dose were nearly 96,559 individuals, amounting to 38 per cent of the total persons who took the vaccine. These numbers correspond with the nationally increasing vaccine coverage, with a majority of the vaccines being administered via government centres. Previous to this, the State was managing to vaccinate only 1.2-1.5 lakh individuals a day, however for the last six days, over 1.5 lakh individuals are being vaccinated in a day.

The high second-dose reciept rate suggests that the idea of taking both doses is slowly percolating among the public. Previously, owing to fear of side-effects and non-availability, many had avoided to take them, noted officials.With this, Telangana’s overall numbers on those who are fully vaccinated is touching around 47.26 lakh individuals which is roughly 23-25 per cent of all the adult population in the State who are currently eligible to take the vaccine.

318 cases recorded

Continuing with a low test positivity rate, Telangana reported 318 cases of Covid-19 with 71,829 tests conducted. With this, the State’s active caseload has fallen to 5,736. On the same day, 389 individuals reported recovery, while two persons died, taking the State pandemic toll to 3,880. Meanwhile, among the various districts, the highest caseload was witnessed in GHMC limits with 82 cases, followed by 23 cases in Karimnagar and 22 cases in Hanamkonda