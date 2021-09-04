STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nagam Janardhan Reddy calls for united Opposition fight against TRS

Janardhan Reddy alleged that the CM’s New Delhi visit was not intended to protect the interests of the State.

Published: 04th September 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Nagam Janardhan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy said that there was a need for all the Opposition political parties in the State to come together on one platform and fight against  TRS.On Friday, Janardhan Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not taking any steps even as the AP government was illegally diverting Krishna river waters.

He also questioned the government as to why the State officials failed to speak against the illegal projects of AP in the recent Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting. He alleged that around 7 tmcft of Krishna water was being diverted to outside the basin in AP through Pothireddypadu project.Janardhan Reddy alleged that the CM’s New Delhi visit was not intended to protect the interests of the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagam Janardhan Reddy TRS
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp