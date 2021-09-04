Nagam Janardhan Reddy calls for united Opposition fight against TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy said that there was a need for all the Opposition political parties in the State to come together on one platform and fight against TRS.On Friday, Janardhan Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not taking any steps even as the AP government was illegally diverting Krishna river waters.

He also questioned the government as to why the State officials failed to speak against the illegal projects of AP in the recent Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting. He alleged that around 7 tmcft of Krishna water was being diverted to outside the basin in AP through Pothireddypadu project.Janardhan Reddy alleged that the CM’s New Delhi visit was not intended to protect the interests of the State.