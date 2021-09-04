People turn to e-vehicles due to rise in fuel prices

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

KHAMMAM: As fuel prices continue to skyrocket in all parts of the country, the demand for electric cars and two-wheelers is on the rise in the erstwhile Khammam district.In the meantime, citizens are also preferring such vehicles by keeping in mind the fact that electric cars and two-wheelers, when compared to their fossil fuel counterparts, are environment-friendly and don’t create much pollution.

With the sudden increase in demand for electric vehicles, more and more companies have now started coming forward to open their showrooms in major urban areas in the erstwhile district such as Khammam, Kothagudem, Palvancha, Sathupalli and Bhadrachalam, where the demand is also high.When Express contacted a few showrooms that are already functional, the representatives said that they have been witnessing good business since Day One and expressed hope that the trend will continue.

According to sources, these companies are now selling more than 40 electric two-wheelers on a monthly basis in both Khammam and Kothagudem districts.N Srinivas, an Ampere scooter dealer in Khammam, says: “Due to zero maintenance cost and more durability, more and more customers have started coming forward to purchase electric vehicles.” He also said that they have, so far, sold 100 e-scooters in Khammam alone.

Due to good mileage and battery durability, people belonging to middle and lower middle class families are now preferring e-vehicles, he said.According to RTA district officer T Kishan Rao, currently there are about 11 e-vehicle showrooms in the erstwhile district.