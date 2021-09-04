STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sajjanar chalks out plan to boost RTC revenue after taking charge as MD

Sajjanar also recognised the efforts of TSRTC in transporting oxygen and medical equipment during the pandemic.

Published: 04th September 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

VC Sajjanar takes charge as the MD of TSRTC on Friday

VC Sajjanar takes charge as the MD of TSRTC on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly appointed Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) VC Sajjanar said that efforts will be made to study the various aspects in depth to find out the reasons for present financial position and chalk out an action plan for the improvement of overall performance of the corporation.

After taking charge as the MD of TSRTC at Bus Bhavan on Friday, Sajjanar said that all efforts will be made with the help of the government, staff and public to make the corporation self-reliant in the near future and reduce the burden on State government. “Focus will be to increase revenue for the corporation. Already, the TSRTC is extending great service to commuters. Measures would be taken to improve and provide better services to them,” he said.

He highlighted that all aspects like welfare of 48,000 TSRTC employees, improvement in revenue, addressing pending issues, providing salary without any delays, discipline in the corporation and other important aspects will be studied in depth for the better performance. 

“For the past one-and-half years, TSRTC has been going through a tough time. The rising prices of diesel, which rose by `22 per litre in the last two years, and other equipment, such as price increase of spare parts, has also severely affected the financial position of the corporation,” he pointed out. Recently, the TSRTC introduced parcel and cargo services by which the corporation is able to get some additional revenue, but it’s not sufficient and there is a need to improve the revenues further, he said, while requesting the public to travel by TSRTC buses. 

Sajjanar also recognised the efforts of TSRTC in transporting oxygen and medical equipment during the pandemic. “I thank the Chief Minister and Telangana Government for posting me as the TSRTC MD and for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of our State. I feel proud to take charge of this prestigious post,” he added.

