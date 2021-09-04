Telangana FM T Harish Rao lambasts Eatala Rajender for turning a blind eye to devolopment of Huzurabad

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Launching a scathing attack on BJP leader Eatala Rajender, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the former minister is constantly making wild allegations against him as Rajender is jittery about the impending defeat in the Huzurabad byelection.

The Finance Minister also stated that the pink party’s aim is to ensure the comprehensive development of Huzurabad constituency.He was taking part in an Atmeeya Sammelanam organised by retired government employees in Huzurabad, on Friday.

Alleging that Rajender did nothing for the Assembly constituency during his tenure as an MLA and a Minister, Harish pointed out that his former colleague focused only on his own welfare.Throughout the day, the Finance Minister participated in various programmes in the poll-bound segment and addressed gatherings at various places.

Speaking on one of the occasions, Harish said that though Telangana faced a loss of `1-lakh crore after the outbreak of Covid, the State government still protected the RTC and gave 30 per cent fitment to its employees. He also urged the voters to compare the welfare schemes being implemented by the Central and State governments before casting their votes.

During another programme, several persons belonging to the Mudiraj community, including former chairman of the Karimnagar Fisheries Corporation Poli Laxman Mudiraj, joined the pink fold in the presence of the Finance Minister.Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister said that the Chief Minister has decided to implement several schemes to ensure the welfare of fishermen.