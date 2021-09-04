STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana FM T Harish Rao lambasts Eatala Rajender for turning a blind eye to devolopment of Huzurabad

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister said that the Chief Minister has decided to implement several schemes to ensure the welfare of fishermen.

Published: 04th September 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Launching a scathing attack on BJP leader Eatala Rajender, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the former minister is constantly making wild allegations against him as Rajender is jittery about the impending defeat in the Huzurabad byelection.

The Finance Minister also stated that the pink party’s aim is to ensure the comprehensive development of Huzurabad constituency.He was taking part in an Atmeeya Sammelanam organised by retired government employees in Huzurabad, on Friday. 

Alleging that Rajender did nothing for the Assembly constituency during his tenure as an MLA and a Minister, Harish pointed out that his former colleague focused only on his own welfare.Throughout the day, the Finance Minister participated in various programmes in the poll-bound segment and addressed gatherings at various places.

Speaking on one of the occasions, Harish said that though Telangana faced a loss of `1-lakh crore after the outbreak of Covid, the State government still protected the RTC and gave 30 per cent fitment to its employees. He also urged the voters to compare the welfare schemes being implemented by the Central and State governments before casting their votes.

During another programme, several persons belonging to the Mudiraj community, including former chairman of the Karimnagar Fisheries Corporation Poli Laxman Mudiraj, joined the pink fold in the presence of the Finance Minister.Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister said that the Chief Minister has decided to implement several schemes to ensure the welfare of fishermen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Eatala Rajender T Harish Rao
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp