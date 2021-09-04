Telangana government to restore Mir Alam Mandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will take up the restoration of the historic Mir Alam Mandi and other areas near Charminar. The news was revealed after Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar visited the mandi and Mir Alam Tank on Friday.

Arvind Kumar tweeted: “Restoration of Mir Alam Mandi will be taken up, this will revive and restore the glory of this historic market. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K T Rama Rao had asked for the restoration during the review with Asaduddin Owaisi Saab. Made a visit today with MP along with GHMC staff’ (sic).”

Later, he informed Express that the State government has asked the consultants to chalk out plans to complete the restoration works in a year’s time.During their visit to Mir Alam Tank, it was decided to clean up the lake and restore it to its pristine glory, by taking up beautification works like installation of fountains and laying walking tracks.