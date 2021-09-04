STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government to restore Mir Alam Mandi

The State government will take up the restoration of the historic Mir Alam Mandi and other areas near Charminar. 

Published: 04th September 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar visit the Mir Alam Mandi in Old City on Friday

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar visit the Mir Alam Mandi in Old City on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will take up the restoration of the historic Mir Alam Mandi and other areas near Charminar. The news was revealed after Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar visited the mandi and Mir Alam Tank on Friday.

Arvind Kumar tweeted: “Restoration of Mir Alam Mandi will be taken up, this will revive and restore the glory of this historic market. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K T Rama Rao had asked for the restoration during the review with Asaduddin Owaisi Saab. Made a visit today with MP along with GHMC staff’ (sic).”

Later, he informed Express that the State government has asked the consultants to chalk out plans to complete the restoration works in a year’s time.During their visit to Mir Alam Tank, it was decided to clean up the lake and restore it to its pristine glory, by taking up beautification works like installation of fountains and laying walking tracks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mir Alam Mandi telangana
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp