Telangana High Court adjourns Teenmar Mallanna's bail plea till September 14

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court on Friday heard the writ petition filed by the wife of Teenmar Mallanna alias Chintapandu Naveen Kumar and asked the Government Pleader for Home Department (Telangana) Srikanth Reddy to file a counter affidavit. Since the petition was already listed before a lower court, Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court refused to provide any relief to the accused and adjourned the petition till September 14.

T Pardyamna Kumar Reddy, senior counsel appearing for the wife of Teenmaar Mallanna, informed the judge that the case was registered against the accused on April 21 under Sections 387, 204 of the IPC and the police added Section 306 r/w. 511 of the IPC after four months. Additionally, Teenmar Mallanna received a notice under section 41(A) of the CrPC and then appeared before the Investigation Officer on August 3, but failed to appear for a second time due to Covid-19. Police have registered 14 more cases against Mallanna, and all of them carry a sentence less than seven years.