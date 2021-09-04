STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Parents worry as two government school teachers test positive for coronavirus

Interestingly, the two teachers who tested positive were fully vaccinated, thus raising doubts over the efficacy of the vaccine.

Published: 04th September 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medic collects swab sample from a person. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

MULUGU: In a disconcerting development, two teachers of the Zilla Parishad Secondary School (ZPSS) at Eturunagaram in Mulugu district tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. They underwent Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) and have been under home quarantine since.Another teacher who exhibited Covid symptoms also underwent an RAT, but the result returned negative. The authorities have sent his samples to Warangal for an RT-PCR test and its result is awaited.

The news of the teachers contracting the virus spread like wildfire, with anxious parents contacting the headmaster of the school and enquiring about the gravity of the situation. They wanted to know whether or not it would be wise to send their children to school until the pandemic disappears completely. 

Interestingly, the two teachers who tested positive were fully vaccinated, thus raising doubts over the efficacy of the vaccine. According to the District Medical and Health Department officials, the teachers were tested at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) and were asked to remain under home quarantine until they were cured.

The authorities had disinfected the premises of the school before its reopening. The incident, however, has raised concerns of safety of the students, teachers and non-teaching staff. As many as 160 of the total 920 students had attended classes in the last three days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana school teacher covid coronavirus COVID
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp