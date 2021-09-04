Telangana: Parents worry as two government school teachers test positive for coronavirus

By Express News Service

MULUGU: In a disconcerting development, two teachers of the Zilla Parishad Secondary School (ZPSS) at Eturunagaram in Mulugu district tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. They underwent Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) and have been under home quarantine since.Another teacher who exhibited Covid symptoms also underwent an RAT, but the result returned negative. The authorities have sent his samples to Warangal for an RT-PCR test and its result is awaited.

The news of the teachers contracting the virus spread like wildfire, with anxious parents contacting the headmaster of the school and enquiring about the gravity of the situation. They wanted to know whether or not it would be wise to send their children to school until the pandemic disappears completely.

Interestingly, the two teachers who tested positive were fully vaccinated, thus raising doubts over the efficacy of the vaccine. According to the District Medical and Health Department officials, the teachers were tested at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) and were asked to remain under home quarantine until they were cured.

The authorities had disinfected the premises of the school before its reopening. The incident, however, has raised concerns of safety of the students, teachers and non-teaching staff. As many as 160 of the total 920 students had attended classes in the last three days.