Telangana: Piqued by delay, 19 families break into 2BHKs at Nookapalli

Cops forcibly evacuate all families; officials yet to hand over houses though construction was completed in 2019

Published: 04th September 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Beneficiary families after occupying the 2BHK Colony at Nookapalli in Mallial mandal, on Friday. After being kicked out of the colony by police officials, the beneficiaries demanded that the government

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Vexed with the delay in receiving their new double bedroom houses, a group of irked beneficiaries forcibly entered the 2BHK Colony at Nookapalli in Mallial mandal and occupied the houses, on Friday. According to sources, these beneficiaries applied for their 2BHKs long back and had been waiting for their units ever since. Most of them hail from very poor financial backgrounds and lived in huts.

As the process of handing over the title deed documents was getting delayed inordinately, about 19 exasperated beneficiary families broke into the colony and occupied the houses, after organising small housewarming ceremonies.

Speaking to Express, one of the beneficiaries expressed his anger over the unconscionable delay caused by the officials concerned, as a result of which they were reportedly forced to live in huts sans any security. “We were living in the grip of fear as most of these huts did not have proper doors and windows, due to which poisonous insects could easily enter the houses,” he said.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the area after the beneficiaries forcibly entered the 2BHK Colony. On learning about the incident, local police officials rushed to the spot and evacuated all 19 families from the houses.

According to sources, though the construction of the aforementioned colony was completed back in 2019, the authorities concerned have not handed over the houses to eligible families yet, albeit the process of selecting beneficiaries too was expedited long back.

