Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviews attendance, wants school staff fully vaccinated

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday reviewed the details of the attendance of students and vaccination of teachers.

A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday reviewed the details of the attendance of students and vaccination of teachers. The CS instructed the District Collectors and district officials to ensure that 100 per cent vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff of the governments schools and private schools is done. The CS held a teleconference with District Collectors, additional collectors, DMHOs and DPOs from BRKR Bhavan. 

He directed the Collectors and district officials to ensure vaccination of the schools bus drivers, mid-day meal staff, cleaning staff and others (adults) who associated with the schools. The Chief Secretary instructed that every school place a banner stating all teaching and non-teaching staff are completely vaccinated and that school is following Covid appropriate behaviour. He said to ensure that schools are cleaned daily. Cleaning of the schools to take place daily. 

Somesh Kumar instructed that if any student/teacher/school worker is found with any Covid-19 symptoms, the person should be taken to nearest hospital/PHC and given a Covid-19 test. In case any school is found with Covid-19 positive cases, proper isolation measures are to be taken up. He said strict and proper precautions should be taken during the midday meal programme. 

