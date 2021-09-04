Vijaya Dairy to spread wings to Andhra, Delhi, Mumbai

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what can be described as an ambitious plan which is aimed at further spreading its wings, the Telangana Vijaya Dairy would be soon be launching 28 of their products in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as well as in the two metro cities- New Delhi and Mumbai.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for a mega unit of Vijaya Dairy in Raviryal of Maheshwaram mandal in Rangareddy district on Friday, Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the support of HMDA, GHMC, Endowments and R&B departments is being sought to showcase the wide range of products at various locations, including temples.

Speaking about the mega dairy unit, which will be established on 32-acre land with a capacity to process eight lakh litres of milk per day, the Minister said that once the mega dairy unit becomes operational, Vijaya Dairy would be able to control the entire Hyderabad market.

Around Rs 246 crore has been earmarked for the project, which is being established with support from the National Dairy Development Board, he informed. The Minister also spoke at length about transformation of Vijaya Dairy since 2014 and said that the cooperative’s turnover has grown from Rs 300 crore in that year to Rs 750 crore now.

Cows, buffaloes to be distributed to dairy farmers

Referring to incentives and subsidies being given to dairy farmers, he announced that a pilot project for distribution of buffaloes and cows to dairy farmers would soon be launched in Rangareddy district. This will be in addition to resumption of distribution of buffaloes on subsidy to 2,13,000 members of the cooperative, which was stopped during the pandemic. He also assured the farmers that their insurance claims after death of milch animals would be cleared within 15 days.

Meanwhile, the Minister also urged the dairy farmers to deliver milk only to Vijaya Dairy as the State government’s Rs 4 incentive to dairy farmers, subsidy for fodder, medicine, immunisation, free medical camps and assured collection for 365 days were not being assured by private players in the industry. Claiming that Telangana Vijaya Dairy is presently in top position despite competition from private companies, he stated that the mega dairy would write a golden chapter in the history of cooperatives.

Mega dairy unit in Raviryal

