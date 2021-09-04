Woman sets shopkeeper ablaze in Telangana over financial dispute

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: In a shocking incident, a woman attacked a mobile repair shop owner by setting him ablaze in broad daylight, over some financial dispute, in Hanamkonda on Friday.

The victim, Pittala Raju, a resident of Hunter Road, is currently undergoing treatment after sustaining about 57 per cent burn injuries. According to sources, Raju had some financial dispute with the accused, Kavya, and her husband Godugu Ganesh, who works as an agent for a private chit fund company. A case has been registered, said Hanamkonda inspector V Venu Madhav.

