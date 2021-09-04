STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work on eight teaching hospitals set to begin announces Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Works is underway at eight district/area hospitals to make way for the new medical colleges announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao previously during the second wave of Covid-19.

Published: 04th September 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Works is underway at eight district/area hospitals to make way for the new medical colleges announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao previously during the second wave of Covid-19.In an internal order issued by the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) Commissioner, these hospitals were asked to make space for the college administrative set-up within this week for works to begin. 

The eight hospitals include -- Sangareddy, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Mancherial and Area Hospital Ramagundam.The order says, “The superintendents are requested to create office space for College Principal and Superintendent of Teaching Hospital on the Hospital premises immediately.”

