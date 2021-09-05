STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Bandi yatra' will steer BJP to power, says BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis rubbished Congress claims that the TRS and BJP were working hand-in-glove.

Published: 05th September 2021 02:11 PM

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, exuded confidence BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra would change Telangana’s destiny and bring the party to power in 2024. The yatra was drawing huge crowds who were angry with the ruling TRS and showering their blessings on the BJP, he said. 

On the eighth day of Sanjay Kumar’s yatra which entered Vikarabad on Saturday, Fadnavis said that TRS had won earlier elections since voters felt there was no viable alternative. However, now they saw a powerful force in the saffron party which they would vote to power. He rubbished Congress claims that the TRS and BJP were working hand-in-glove.  

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Praja Sangrama Yatra in Vikarabad

Stating that when he was the CM of Maharashtra, 10 lakh houses were built for the poor under Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojna, he questioned how many were built by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his tenure. He alleged that the State government was obstructing the Centre’s schemes in the State and diverting funds. 

‘BJP not against Muslims’

Clarifying that BJP was not against Muslims, Fadnavis said that the CM was trying to reduce reservations of tribals to increase reservations for Muslims, which was against the spirit of Constitution. He also questioned as to what was stopping KCR from observing September 17 as the Telangana Liberation Day.

‘Dharani portal faulty’   

He stated that KCR spending more time at his farmhouse and was clearly intent on making his son K Taraka Rama Rao the CM. Fadnavis accused the TRS government of cancelling subsidies to farmers, not waiving off loans and bringing out a faulty land records portal from which several records of genuine farmers were removed. 

WILL MAKE YOU LICK BOOTS: BJP LEADER WARNS SP
Hyderabad: Former minister and BJP leader Dr Chandrashekhar said that “a day will come when the BJP would be in power and policemen who have acted as CM KCR’s ‘race dogs’ would be made to lick boots.” His angry statements were recorded after he was prevented from offering flowers at the Sangrama Yatra in Vikarabad on Saturday. “The Superintendent of Police here is a fool who is preventing us from showering flowers in the rally,” he said

