STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP cries foul over deferral of Telangana's Huzurabad byelection

In a statement to the media on Saturday, the BJP leaders claimed that the CM’s fear of losing Huzurabad election to the BJP was evident in the way the reports were sent to the Commission.

Published: 05th September 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP MLA Raja Singh and former MP AP Jithendar Reddy, unhappy with the way the Huzurabad byelection was postponed, alleged that  Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP Mahender Reddy had misguided the Election Commission of India (ECI) by submitting misleading reports to it at the behest of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In a statement to the media on Saturday, the BJP leaders claimed that the CM’s fear of losing Huzurabad election to the BJP was evident in the way the reports were sent to the Commission. “If the government is not willing to conduct the bypoll citing a possible Covid-19 outbreak, then why is it claiming that the pandemic is under control in the State,” the leaders asked. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Huzurabad byelection bypoll Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar MP AP Jithendar Reddy BJP MLA Raja Singh
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp