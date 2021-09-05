BJP cries foul over deferral of Telangana's Huzurabad byelection

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Raja Singh and former MP AP Jithendar Reddy, unhappy with the way the Huzurabad byelection was postponed, alleged that Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP Mahender Reddy had misguided the Election Commission of India (ECI) by submitting misleading reports to it at the behest of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In a statement to the media on Saturday, the BJP leaders claimed that the CM’s fear of losing Huzurabad election to the BJP was evident in the way the reports were sent to the Commission. “If the government is not willing to conduct the bypoll citing a possible Covid-19 outbreak, then why is it claiming that the pandemic is under control in the State,” the leaders asked.