‘Dharani portal made over 8 lakh transactions’: Telangana Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday, September 4, 2021, said that the Dharani portal had received four crore hits so far and that around 8 lakh transactions had taken place in the last one year. In a video conference with the 10 newly-posted District Collectors on Saturday, the Chief Secretary directed them to accord top priority to clear the grievances of public with regard to the Dharani portal.

DHARANI PORTAL A BIG BLUNDER, SAYS BJP LEADER

Senior BJP leader G Narayana Reddy alleged that the Dharani portal had become a tool for fraudsters to get hold of illegal pattadar passbooks. He termed the portal, which was launched 11 months ago, “a big blunder of the TRS government”. He said that the portal was terribly affected by technical glitches, and that they showed the inefficiency of the State government.