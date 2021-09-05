Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar asks CM to ‘come clean’ about Central funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi with his “wishlist” was fine, the CM should also reveal how much funds the Centre has given to the State. On Day 8 of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Saturday, he toured the Vikarabad district.

“Most of the works in the State, whether it was laying roads, planting saplings, constructing Rythu Vedikas, distributing free rice and vaccines, building toilets and graveyards, were undertaken using Central funds. The CM claims it was State funds, but he has been diverting that all along,” Sanjay Kumar alleged.

“The Centre had allotted 2.43 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna to the State. How many homes have you constructed? There is a need to lay a road from Appa Junction to Raichur. Why haven’t you completed the acquisition process,” he asked.

Meanwhile, former Health Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender said that though Finance Minister Harish Rao had presented a Rs 500 crore Budget in the Assembly, not a single penny from the earmarked funds was utilised for the development of Huzurabad. “Harish may be the Finance Minister, but it is Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who controls all the funds,” Rajender alleged.