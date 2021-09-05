Telangana Chief Minister KCR meets Home Minister Amit Shah over IPS cadre strength

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a review of the State’s IPS cadre strength. Rao called on the Union Home Minister in Delhi on Saturday, September 4, 2021. During their 45-minute discussion, Rao wanted Amit Shah to treat the current IPS cadre review as an extraordinary case for approval. The CM had submitted a memorandum for a review of IPS cadre strength to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

“On account of new administrative let up of police units, there is an imminent need to create new territorial posts in tune with the notifications of the Central government to fulfill statutory responsibilities as per Police Act, 1961,” the CM told the Union Home Minister. Rao requested Shah to increase the strength of IPS officers from the present 139 to 195.