Telangana Chief Minister KCR meets Home Minister Amit Shah over IPS cadre strength

During their 45-minute discussion, Rao wanted Amit Shah to treat the current IPS cadre review as an extraordinary case for approval. 

Published: 05th September 2021 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao calls on Union Home Minister  Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a review of the State’s IPS cadre strength. Rao called on the Union Home Minister in Delhi on Saturday, September 4, 2021. During their 45-minute discussion, Rao wanted Amit Shah to treat the current IPS cadre review as an extraordinary case for approval. The CM had submitted a memorandum for a review of IPS cadre strength to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

“On account of new administrative let up of police units, there is an imminent need to create new territorial posts in tune with the notifications of the Central government to fulfill statutory responsibilities as per Police Act, 1961,” the CM told the Union Home Minister.  Rao requested Shah to increase the strength of IPS officers from the present 139 to 195.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Union Home Minister Amit Shah Prime Minister Narendra Modi Police Act 1961
