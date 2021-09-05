Telangana government to allot lands for auto repair shops in Huzurabad  

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The State government has decided to allot lands to mechanics to build auto repair workshops/sheds in Huzurabad constituency. Nearly 330 mechanics and people involved in related businesses have been identified for the new scheme. Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar will hand over the lands to the beneficiaries on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

These lands are located next to the SRSP canal. The idea of the scheme is to set up a special zone for auto repair works to limit noise and air pollution in Huzurabad town.

Meanwhile, several youth joined the TRS party in the presence of Harish Rao in Huzurabad on Saturday. Most of them belong to Jammikunta town. “Various industries are coming up here and there will be plenty of employment opportunities in the near future,” the Minister said.