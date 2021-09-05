Telangana village freed from litterbugs by residents

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: At a time when keeping the surroundings clean has become important to keep both seasonal diseases and Covid pandemic at bay, the residents of a tiny village in Manakondur mandal are leading by example in waste management.

By setting up pipe composts in all households in Gattu Duddenapalli, the villagers have managed to ensure the proper disposal of bio-degradable waste at the very place where they are generated itself.

According to local residents, ever since they started utilising these pipe composts, they have managed to keep the surroundings clean by effectively managing organic waste. Reportedly, women are playing the key role in getting these pipe composts installed in all households to produce vermicompost, which would in turn help them improve yields.

Meanwhile, villagers say that the gram panchayat authorities too have been encouraging them to segregate garbage and dispose it of properly. The locals started installing pipe composts in their houses about five months back. Located about 14 km away from the district headquarters, Gattu Duddenapalli village has a total population of 2,756 and 720 houses, according to the 2011 census. With each unit that consists of two PVC pipes with a width of six inches, buried vertically in 30-cm-deep pits in their backyards, the villagers are making use of even the last bit of garbage generated in their houses.

Speaking to Express, gram panchyat secretary Ponnala Thara said that the idea of setting up pipe compost units was pitched to the villagers as per the request of Swachh Bharat Mission officials. “Though they were reluctant to adopt it at first, the villagers slowly started installing pipe compost units,” the gram panchyat secretary added. The village officials also created a short film to spread awareness on the benefits of pipe composting. Speaking to Express, Laxmi, a villager, said that they never expected such good results from the pipe compost units.