1000 gurukuls to come up in Telangana

Minister of Education Sabitha Indra Reddy said when schools and colleges were shut down during the pandemic, digital classes were conducted in Telangana, unlike anywhere else in the country.

Published: 06th September 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy presents an award to visually-impaired teacher B Madhuri Smitha as part of Teacher’s Day celebrations, on Sunday in Hyderabad.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy presents an award to visually-impaired teacher B Madhuri Smitha as part of Teacher's Day celebrations, on Sunday in Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of Teacher’s Day on Sunday, Minister of Education Sabitha Indra Reddy announced that 1,000 gurukuls would be set up in the State to provide quality education.Laying a wreath on the statue of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnam at Tank Bund, she said the government does not view spending on education as spending, but as investing on future generations.

She asked the teachers to pave golden paths for future generations. She said the education sector was very important for the development of the State and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was giving priority to education in Telangana. She said when schools and colleges were shut down during the pandemic, digital classes were conducted in Telangana, unlike anywhere else in the country. 

“The government does not view spending on education as spending, but as investing on future generations. With the steps taken by the government, the number of students in junior colleges has also crossed one lakh. Other states are also following the Dost approach adopted in Telangana universities for degree admissions” she added.

