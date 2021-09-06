Congress to constitute panel to push for Telangana's ‘rightful share’ of Krishna waters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the objective of pressing for Telangana’s ‘rightful share’ of Krishna waters, the Congress party has resolved to form a committee. Former Minister, Nagam Janardhan Reddy will be leading the committee to be constituted within a few days, and will submit a report to the TPCC.

According to party sources, TPCC (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee) took strong note of the recent development where officials from Telangana allegedly failed to convince the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) for at least 50:50 water share between AP and Telangana in the meeting held on September 1.

The next day, the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy during his press conference blamed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for accepting the initial ‘temporary’ arrangement of sharing 512 tmcft and 299 tmcft from 811 tmcft of Krishna water. He feared that this temporary arrangement has now become a standard, depriving the State of its water resources.

The meeting of TPCC last Saturday which was attended by party functionaries elaborated the discussion on the issue, apart from other issues such as Huzurabad bypoll and concluding meetings of Dalitha Girijana Dandora campaign.“KCR has been telling that he would fight for 70 per cent of water share, but not even 50 per cent has been secured. Our party’s stand is that KCR has now yielded to the pressure of the BJP government at the Centre and to the AP government. Hence, we have decided to bring pressure on the government,” a senior leader informed Express.

The report will highlight distribution of water between both the sibling States as per the standard arrangement in place.It may be mentioned here that Nagam had also alerted KCR when AP had issued the GO on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project.

Congress takes note of TS’ failed bid

TPCC took strong note of the recent development where officials from Telangana allegedly failed to convince the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) for 50:50 water share between the two States.