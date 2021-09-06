STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress to constitute panel to push for Telangana's ‘rightful share’ of Krishna waters

TPCC took strong note of the recent development where officials from Telangana allegedly failed to convince the Krishna River Management Board for 50:50 water share between the two states.

Published: 06th September 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the objective of pressing for Telangana’s ‘rightful share’ of Krishna waters, the Congress party has resolved to form a committee. Former Minister, Nagam Janardhan Reddy will be leading the committee to be constituted within a few days, and will submit a report to the TPCC.

According to party sources, TPCC (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee) took strong note of the recent development where officials from Telangana allegedly failed to convince the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) for at least 50:50 water share between AP and Telangana in the meeting held on September 1.

The next day, the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy during his press conference blamed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for accepting the initial ‘temporary’ arrangement of sharing 512 tmcft and 299 tmcft from 811 tmcft of Krishna water. He feared that this temporary arrangement has now become a standard, depriving the State of its water resources.

The meeting of TPCC last Saturday which was attended by party functionaries elaborated the discussion on the issue, apart from other issues such as Huzurabad bypoll and concluding meetings of Dalitha Girijana Dandora campaign.“KCR has been telling that he would fight for 70 per cent of water share, but not even 50 per cent has been secured. Our party’s stand is that KCR has now yielded to the pressure of the BJP government at the Centre and to the AP government. Hence, we have decided to bring pressure on the government,” a senior leader informed Express. 

The report will highlight distribution of water between both the sibling States as per the standard arrangement in place.It may be mentioned here that Nagam had also alerted KCR when AP had issued the GO on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project. 

Congress takes note of TS’ failed bid 
TPCC took strong note of the recent development where officials from Telangana allegedly failed to convince the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) for 50:50 water share between the two States.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Andhra Pradesh Krishna water dispute Nagam Janardhan Reddy TPCC Krishna River Management Board TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp