STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Head priest of Telangana's Chilkur Balaji temple calls on Kerala Governor

The head priest conveyed that there was a need to protect the rights of Hindu deities which were being infringed upon by appointing non-customary persons as priests under Periyar reforms.

Published: 06th September 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets CS Rangarajan, the head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple, in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets CS Rangarajan, the head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple, in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CS Rangarajan, the head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple, met the Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 5, 2021, and sought his intervention in preventing of  Periyar reforms being implemented in Tamil Nadu, part of which used to be under the princely state of Travancore. 

Taking objection to the reforms propagated by Periyar, the priest who is also the convenor of the Temple Protection Movement, conveyed that there was a need to protect the rights of Hindu deities which were being infringed upon by appointing non-customary persons as priests in Tamil Nadu’s temples in the service of deities. 

Describing the 1936 Temple Entry Proclamation of Padmanabhaswamy temple through the then king of Travancore Padmanabha Dasa (Chithira Thirunal), who had opened the doors for temples across the State for devotees belonging to all communities as a major reform, he felt that the reform was suppressed due to the effect of colonial consciousness coupled with Periyar’s propaganda, which had pictured Hindu deities as villains. He also gifted a book titled ‘India that is Bharat: Coloniality, Civilization, Constitution’, authored by J Sai Deepak to the governor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chilkur Balaji temple Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan Periyar reforms Temple Protection Movement 1936 Temple Entry Proclamation Padmanabhaswamy temple
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp