Kaleshwaram project now an ATM for Telangana CM: Union Minister Muraleedharan

Union Minister V Muraleedharan also stated that the people are now rooting for a leadership change as they are vexed with the TRS rule. 

Published: 06th September 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan (File photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Launching a scathing attack on the TRS government, Union Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan alleged that the pink party diverted about Rs 7,500 crore of the total `15,738 crore the Centre had provided it for the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Telangana.

The Union Minister also alleged that the Kaleshwaram project has turned into an ‘ATM’ for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his kin. He also stated that the people are now rooting for a leadership change as they are vexed with the TRS rule. He, along with BJP leaders Eatala Rajender and AP Jithender Reddy, was addressing the media in Huzurabad on Sunday. Pointing out that the pink party did not keep its poll promises, the Union Minister mentioned that the TRS shattered the dreams of Telugus.
 

