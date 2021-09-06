STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No state witnessed development like Telangana did: Finance Minister Harish Rao

Taking a jibe at BJP leader Eatala Rajender, Harish demanded that Rajender exert pressure on the Central government and get it to revoke the three Farm Laws, if he cared about the welfare of ryots.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Pointing out that Telangana is the only State that has given tractors to gram panchayats, ensured the construction of enough crematoriums and provided water and electricity to all households, Finance Minister T Harish Rao asked the BJP to show at least one State being ruled by them that has all the aforementioned facilities.

He was taking part in an Athmeeya Sammelanam organised by gram panchyat employees and the members of Rythu Samanvaya Samiti in Jammikunta on Sunday. Taking a jibe at BJP leader Eatala Rajender, Harish demanded that the former minister exert pressure on the Central government and get it to revoke the three Farm Laws, if he cares about the welfare of ryots.

“During the tenure as a minister, you (Eatala) spoke a lot about the three Farm Laws and how it will affect the livelihood of ryots. Why are you silent now,” Harish asked. The Finance Minister also stated that the TRS is the only party that has the right to seek votes in Telangana. “The BJP has no right to seek the votes of farmers in Huzurabad without repealing the three draconian laws,” he added.

Referring to various developmental works being carried out by the government, Harish said that it is planning to set up a medical college in the Assembly constituency soon.“The same farmers who once had to take to the streets demanding irrigation water are now receiving water in abundance. It even reached a point, this season, wherein the ryots finally had to request the government to stop releasing water for some time,” he said and exuded confidence of TRS victory in the forthcoming byelection.

